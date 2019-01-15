New ordinance targets chronic offenders in downtown Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – People who break the law repeatedly could find themselves kicked out of downtown Klamath Falls under a new ‘3 strikes’ ordinance.
A new city ordinance in downtown Klamath Falls goes into effect February 6th.
“The penalty itself, with the exclusion from the Municipal Court Judge upon the order is a one year exclusion from downtown.” Explains Captain Ryan Brosterhous of the Klamath Falls Police Department.
Captain Brosterhous says the ordinance gives police one more tool for dealing with repeat offenders. “It essentially lets us deal with a chronic offender, a person who has committed three crimes and has been convicted by the Municipal Court.”
Those three convictions must be made within a period of one year.
The city ordinance includes many offenses, which include but are not limited to public drinking, use of marijuana in a public place, unlawful disposal of human waste, and smoking and tobacco use in city parks.
The ‘Enhanced Law Enforcement Area’ (E.L.E.A.) covers downtown Klamath Falls and the Timbermill Shores area.
Brosterhous says those who return during their exclusion period can face stiffer penalties. “If you’re caught downtown during that one year period, the penalty that can be issued by the court is a sentence of $250, or up to 6 months imprisonment.”
The ordinance was approved by Klamath Falls City Council.
Exceptions will be made for offenders going to court, religious services, or medical appointments.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.