Newberg cat thief caught on camera

Newberg, Ore. – Surveillance video captured the moment a Newberg woman’s cat was stolen from outside her home Monday.
Elizabeth Sides posted the video to Facebook along with a plea for help identifying the cat thief.
Sides rents the property from Marli Lintner, who said Sevi the cat has been with her for about four years.
Both Lintner and Sides take care of the cat.
Video shows a woman drive up to the property in a dark colored sedan and take the white and black cat.
Sevi said they she was shocked by the video, which has been shared thousands of times.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.