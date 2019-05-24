Nike ends account with House of Shoes in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Nike says it’s cutting its account with a Klamath Falls shoe store, which claims to be one of the company’s first outlets.
Richard House claims the ‘House of Shoes’ was one of Nike’s first ten accounts.
But in April, House got a letter from Nike saying that account will be closing. “That we were either too small, or that they didn’t want us to continue serving the Klamath basin with Nike shoes and Jordan shoes.”
The letter says the store no longer aligns with Nike’s distribution strategy, and request that all Nike or Jordan graphics and marketing be removed by June 22nd.
“I have a few months to do that.” Notes House. “And until I find out why I was actually dropped, I’m not doing nothing.”
House says his Grandfather was even approached by the Nike founders to invest in the company. “Unfortunately, Grandfather at the time didn’t have money at the time when Bill Bowerman and Phil Knight approached him about buying into Nike, and being a part of Nike.”
House of Shoes isn’t the only smaller store impacted by Nike’s marketing strategy, but House thinks the store’s loyalty to the company should be recognized. “I think if Phil Knight actually saw this letter, and found out about it, he’d be pretty upset about it.”
Nike spokesperson Greg Rossiter says the situation is ‘unfortunate’, adding that a Nike representative will be following up with Mr. House.
