‘No shave November’ deputies aid Klamath Falls teen fighting cancer

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Deputies with beards recently came to the aid of a Klamath Falls teen fighting cancer.

Those taking part in ‘No Shave November’ at the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office were asked to make a minimum $10 donation to participate.

Those funds are being used to help the family of a Mazama High School student recently diagnosed with cancer.

“Cody Nieters is a 16 year old boy.”  Explains Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber.  “We were able to give his family $500 to help with their transportation costs while they take him back and forth to Medford for treatment.”

A ‘Go Fund Me’ account has been set up to help Cody and the Nieters family:  gofundme.com/f/cody-nieters-cancer-fundraiser

