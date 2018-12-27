Nominations sought for Klamath Chamber gala

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Klamath County Chamber of Commerce is taking nominations for its annual awards banquet.
Nominees are being sought in 8 categories, including best workplace, commitment to community, and lifetime achievement.
“For 98 years, the chamber has recognized the businesses that are making a difference in our community, and that’s what this is all about.” Explains Chamber Director Heather Tramp. “Celebrating the accomplishments, the good things that have happened over the past year.”
The Awards Gala will be held at the Ross Ragland Theater January 19th.
Nominations must be made by January 4th.
You’ll find more information and nomination forms at the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce website: www.klamath.org
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.