North Ridge Estates undergoing rebirth after cleanup

Klamath Falls, Ore. – It’s been nearly a year and a half since an asbestos cleanup was completed at a contaminated housing development near Klamath Falls.
Dennis and Gail Bailey are among the few who stayed at North Ridge Estates after asbestos was discovered at the subdivision about 20 years ago.
“We were up here for a long time by ourselves.” Gail Bailey noted of the solitude. “We really got used to that quiet.”
The asbestos came from demolition of a former Marine Corps barracks.
Dennis Bailey believes the asbestos hazard was exaggerated. “I’m concerned about my health for other reasons – but not from the asbestos that was supposedly here.”
A 3 year, $42,000,000 ‘Superfund’ cleanup effort was finished in October of 2018.
Over 800 trees were removed from the 125 acre site.
“I’ll probably never get completely used to the new views.” Gail Bailey says. “But what’s behind is behind, and gotta go forward.”
Homes on the site couldn’t be sold due to the contamination.
But those restrictions have been lifted, and the Bailey’s have new neighbors.
“People have moved in.” Gail points out. “All the houses are sold, pretty much.”
“A couple doors down, some people moved here from that Paradise fire down in California.” Adds Dennis.
Bailey says he’s still not sure if he’ll sell, or stay. “Maybe buying a smaller place in town, and then buying a place over at the coast.”
A small memorial near the entrance to North Ridge Estates outlines the property’s military history.
That history now includes a new chapter focused on the cleanup.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.