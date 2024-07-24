OHA awarded $13M to allocate for substance use treatment & services

MEDFORD, Ore.- The Opioid Settlement Board is expanding Oregon’s access to substance use disorder treatment and services by allocating over $13 million to treatment programs and jails.

These funds are awarded to the Oregon Health Authority, which will administer the funds throughout the state.

Up to $9 million is going to fund seven opioid treatment programs or mobile or nonmobile medication units, including one in Klamath County, one in eastern Lane County and two in underserved coastal areas.

The Oregon Health and Science University is also eligible for up to $250 thousand to provide technical assistance to jails.

To learn more about Oregon’s opioid settlement funds, head to oregon.gov/opioidsettlement.

© 2024 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.