OHCS receiving $8M to build homes for people with disabilities

Posted by Lauren Pretto August 15, 2024

MEDFORD, Ore.- Oregon Housing and Community Services is receiving $8 million in federal funding to create housing for people with disabilities.

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, also known as HUD, is allocating the $8 million so OHCS can create over 150 affordable homes.

OHCS is one of 18 state housing agencies awarded funding, as a part of HUD‘s Project Rental Assistance (PRA) for persons with disabilities program.

These homes will help providing vital housing to those with low income living with disabilities.

