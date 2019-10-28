Home
Olde Medo-Bel site to become ‘General Duffy’s’

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A property once considered to be an eyesore in downtown Klamath Falls will soon undergo a major renovation.

The old Medo-Bel dairy at Esplanade and Spring Street was abandoned in the 1980’s, but the word ‘imagine’ written on the side of the building helped stir optimism to the future of the property.

“Let’s imagine.”  Reflected Klamath County Economic Development Association Project Manager Andrew Stork.  “Let’s think about something that can really give us an economic advantage, and make our downtown special.”

Klamath County purchased the property, and tore down the building in April of 2018.

Redmond, Oregon based ‘General Duffy’s’ now plans to develop the site.

“General Duffy’s is a tap room.”  Explains KCEDA CEO Randy Cox.  “With a food court associated with the tap room.”

“There’s also other amenities such as a corn hole, fire pits, fountains.”  Adds Stork.

Cox says Klamath County Commissioner Donnie Boyd played a key role in the recruitment.  “Commissioner Boyd really closed the deal on this, with a visit from the Robinson family last Tuesday.  Went over the particulars, and were able to close the deal.”

“A lot of projects come through our office, and some take several years.”  Notes Stork.  “And some move like this – and this one moved rather fast.”

The development is still in the early stages of design.

“They would like to break ground before winter starts.”  Cox notes.  “They would like to be up and operational by early summer or next year.”

You can learn more about General Duffy’s at:  generalduffys.com

You can learn more about KCEDA at:  www.ChooseKlamath.com

