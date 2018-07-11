Olympian Laurenne Ross visits Klamath Falls for ‘Circle of Hearts’

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A U.S. Olympic Ski Team member, and Klamath Union High School graduate was in Klamath Falls Wednesday.
Laurenne Ross has competed at the world’s top levels of skiing – but she says her Olympic experiences stand out.
“It was incredibly special,” Ross explained. “Especially compared to the other races that I go to because it was more of a team environment – I felt like I was part of something bigger.”
Ross says the recent winter games in South Korea held a high point that wasn’t on the ski slopes. “Being at the opening ceremonies – and seeing North Korea walk with South Korea, that was a really big deal.”
But prior to her World Cup and Olympic days, Laurenne Ross was a high school student in Klamath Falls. “Going to Moore Park, doing stuff at the theater – hanging out downtown, going to the Daily Bagel.”
Her latest trip to Klamath Falls involved speaking to the “Circle of Hearts.”
“Circle of Hearts is a giving circle of women in the Klamath Basin,” Chairperson Sally-Ann Palcovich said. “We raise money to give to programs that support women and children in the Klamath Basin.”
“I’m really happy to be able to make it, and help the foundation out,” Ross said. “And to speak for a good cause.”
Palcovich says she was delighted Ross was able to speak to the group. “With the Olympics just happening, and Laurenne being a hometown hero, it just seemed to fit.”
The Circle of Hearts presented $3,000 to local non-profit groups Wednesday.
You’ll find more about ‘Circle of Hearts’ at www.klamathcommunityfoundation.com
You’ll learn more about Laurenne Ross at www.laurenneross.com
