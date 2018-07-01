Operation Love Thy Neighbor gives away 60 beds in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls business owner is making an effort to help those in need get a better night’s sleep, through ‘Operation Love Thy Neighbor’.
Becky Skinner was one of the first in line for a free mattress Sunday.
“I’ve been sleeping on a small, love seat couch.” Noted Skinner. “So this is a blessing.”
This is the second year Legacy Furniture and Bedroom Gallery have given away free mattresses.
Last year, owner Ken Padilla gave away 50.
“This year, we gave away 60.” Padilla added. “And we also included the bed frames, a mattress pad, a set of sheets, and pillows.”
And the people were appreciative.
“I moved out of a new place, and I had to get rid of everything.” Said neighbor Michelle West. “I have now a bed – and it comes with everything.”
Pam Padilla of Bedroom Gallery and Legacy Furniture notes many of the recipients were in great need. “There was a 74 year old woman that had just had surgery, and needs a bed – kind of warms your heart.”
Ken Padilla says his reason for the giveaway is simple. “We wanted to say ‘thank you’ to Klamath Falls and the local, regional area for allowing us to be a part of the community for decades.”
Frank M. Anderson didn’t arrive early enough to get a mattress, but he’s still appreciative of the effort. “Even if I don’t get anything, I can’t thank the gentleman enough – he’s just a wonderful individual.”
The mattresses were given away on a ‘first come, first served’ basis, with a priority given to families with children.
Ken and Pam Padilla were reluctant to place a dollar value on their donation to the community, though the cost is estimated in the thousands.
