‘Operation Love Thy Neighbor’ mattress giveaway

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A lot of families in Klamath Falls will be getting a good night’s sleep tonight, thanks to a generous offering by two local furniture stores.
This is the third year Ken Padilla of Legacy Furniture and Bedroom Gallery has hosted ‘Operation Love Thy Neighbor’.
“We’re giving away 75 mattresses.” Explains Padilla. “The whole thing”.
That includes bed frames, pillows, and sheets.
The mattress giveaway got underway at noon Sunday at Mills Kiwanis Park.
Cindy Young got in line at 6:AM.
“I’m going to have surgery this week.” Says Young. “Right now I don’t have anything to sleep on, so it will make a huge difference after surgery.”
Padilla says he’s trying to help as many people in the community as he can. “We’re trying to concentrate on children, but we do have all sizes available.”
Constance McMahan says the giveaway is a real blessing. “Just got into a house. And my granddaughter, there’s the two bedrooms, and she doesn’t have a bed – so that would be really good for her.”
Justin Owens’ son just turned 30 days old. “I feel like I’m on the wheel of fortune right now. It’s a big deal. It’s pretty awesome – good feeling!”
Padilla says the event feels good to him, too. “I sleep great every night. I just love this community, I love being a part of it. We’re really humbled to be able to do the things we do.”
Bedroom Gallery and Legacy Furniture first hosted the event in 2017.
They gave away 50 mattresses the first year, and 65 the second – and gave away 75 beds this year.
