‘Operation Love Thy Neighbor’ mattress giveaway in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Some people in Klamath Falls are sleeping better, thanks to a generous effort by two local furniture stores.

Workers from Legacy Furniture and Bedroom Gallery began giving away 50 free mattress sets at noon Sunday, as part of ‘Operation Love Thy Neighbor’.

“We’re just giving them away.”  Explains company owner Ken Padilla.  “No strings, no contest, no raffle tickets, no cost – just trying to do something to be beneficial to our community.”

“The owner actually had the idea, and kind of hit us up on it.”  Adds General manager Derek Micka.  “I didn’t have to think twice about it – I think it’s a great thing, I love being involved in these sorts of things.”

Four trucks loaded with mattresses, box sets, and bed frames lined up at Mills Park.

Padilla isn’t saying the dollar amount of the giveaway.  “It’s a lot.  It’s a tremendous amount, we feel it – we’re not revealing it, but they’re all brand new.”

Kids were a strong focus of the giveaway.

“I have two kids.”  Notes parent Deion Crume.  “I’ve got a daughter and a son, and a mattress would be perfect for them.  I’ve got old ones they’ve had since they were toddlers.”

Calvin Say just moved back into town – and didn’t have a bed.  “It will be going up in my bedroom.”  ‘What shape is your mattress in?’  “Kind of like a futon-ish, I guess.”

Misti Scott was pleased with the generosity.  “Oh my God, it’s amazing.  It’s such a community help – and these people really need it.  And it’s a blessing.”

Ken Padilla hopes other business owners will take notice.  “If we all try, we can make a difference.”

 

