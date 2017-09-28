Home
Oregon Army National Guard unit headed to Middle East

160421-Z-PL933-109: Oregon Army National Guard pilots with Company G, 1-189th Aviation Regiment, based out of Salem, Oregon, fly an HH-60M Blackhawk helicopter on their way to the BIAK training facility outside of Redmond, Oregon, April 21, 2016. The training at BIAK allowed pilots to rehearse dust landings and other realistic scenarios they could be faced with during an overseas deployment. (Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jason van Mourik, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

Salem, Ore. – Some Oregon Army National Guard citizen-soldiers are set to mobilize for deployment in the Middle East.

The Oregon Military Department said a platoon of more than 20 soldiers from Detachment 3, G Company, 1st Battalion, 189th Aviation Regiment, will be head to the Middle East to assist with aerial medical evacuation support.

According to OMD, the soldiers are largely from the Willamette Valley area.

The unit conducts medevac operations, search and rescues and wildland fire suppression using HH-60M Blackhawk helicopters.

The soldiers will be honored in a mobilization ceremony on Friday, September 29 at 10:00 a.m. at the Anderson Readiness Center in Salem.

The event is open to the public.

