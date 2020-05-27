‘Oregon Promise’ tuition grants for community colleges

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The deadline is quickly approaching for high school seniors to take advantage of tuition grants for Oregon community colleges.
The ‘Oregon Promise’ grants are open to this year’s graduating seniors, or those completing their G.E.D.
“They can start in the fall term at any community college in the state, and receive up to 90 credits of tuition free.” Notes Bill Jennings, Interim Vice-President of Student Affairs at Klamath Community College.
Jennings adds information on the Oregon Promise grants is available online. “It has information about you as a student, and then there’s also the second part of that – the federal financial aid form.”
Students must have lived in Oregon for at least 1 year, and have at least a 2.50 grade point average.
“We’re breaking down the barrier of the cost of education.” Claims Jennings. “So students can get here and not have to take a lot of money out of the pocket to start a college education.”
The Oregon Promise grants are funded through an act of the state legislature.
You’ll find more information on the grants here: oregonstudentaid.gov/oregon-promise.aspx
