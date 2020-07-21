Oregon Tech Dental Clinic offering free cleanings, exams for kids

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Oregon Tech’s Dental Clinic is offering free cleanings and exams for kids through July and August.
The clinic is being offered to students from kindergarten through sixth grade that live in the Klamath Basin.
Exams include cleanings, home care products, and x-rays. All services are performed by dental hygiene students.
An adult guardian must be present at the appointment.
To find out more, you can call the Oregon Tech Dental Clinic at (541) 885-1330, and ask about ‘free kids cleanings’.
