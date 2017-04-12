Oregon Tech hosts active shooter training

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Oregon Tech campus served as an ‘active shooter’ classroom Tuesday morning.
While the threat was simulated, the lesson was realistic.
“The scenario today is an active shooter on campus.” Explains O.I.T. Emergency Manager Stuart Sockman. “We are looking at our ability to respond.”
Over 100 people took part in the exercise.
Sara Christian was one of more than a dozen people playing ‘victims’. “I’m a 53 year old female, stumbling around looking for my son.”
Officers got experience in taking care of the threat, to getting help for the victims.
Chris Bowman of Campus Safety notes the lessons learned can extend well beyond the Oregon Tech campus. “It can apply to elementary school, K through 12, it can apply to businesses.”
“It makes a lot of difference going to these trainings.” Says Oregon State Trooper Kyson Culp. “You definitely want to be practicing before anything happens.”
Tuesday’s simulation was the ‘final exam’ following several weeks of training and preparation.
Chris Bowman offers suggestions on what to do if you should find yourself facing an armed threat. “What we teach here at Oregon Tech is a ‘run, hide, counter’ method – so the first step is always running, getting away. You don’t have to be a hero, get away if you can safely.”
The training will be followed up with an extended review.
Observers and participants will be looking at areas for improvement, as well as where crews excelled.