Home
Oregon Tech hosts active shooter training

Oregon Tech hosts active shooter training

Regional , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Oregon Tech campus served as an ‘active shooter’ classroom Tuesday morning.

While the threat was simulated, the lesson was realistic.

“The scenario today is an active shooter on campus.”  Explains O.I.T. Emergency Manager Stuart Sockman.  “We are looking at our ability to respond.”

Over 100 people took part in the exercise.

Sara Christian was one of more than a dozen people playing ‘victims’.  “I’m a 53 year old female, stumbling around looking for my son.”

Officers got experience in taking care of the threat, to getting help for the victims.

Chris Bowman of Campus Safety notes the lessons learned can extend well beyond the Oregon Tech campus.  “It can apply to elementary school, K through 12, it can apply to businesses.”

“It makes a lot of difference going to these trainings.”  Says Oregon State Trooper Kyson Culp.  “You definitely want to be practicing before anything happens.”

Tuesday’s simulation was the ‘final exam’ following several weeks of training and preparation.

Chris Bowman offers suggestions on what to do if you should find yourself facing an armed threat.  “What we teach here at Oregon Tech is a ‘run, hide, counter’ method – so the first step is always running, getting away.  You don’t have to be a hero, get away if you can safely.”

The training will be followed up with an extended review.

Observers and participants will be looking at areas for improvement, as well as where crews excelled.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics