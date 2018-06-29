Oregon Tech hosts InventOR collegiate competition

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Inventions of the future were on display at Oregon Tech Friday.
The ‘InventOR Collegiate Competition’ poses a broad challenge to students.
“What can you build with $2500, in 90 days.” Explains Organizer Juan Barraza of Portland State University. “We have 21 teams, representing 11 universities.”
Students are competing for over $30,000 in prize money.
Inventions included a new system for treating wastewater, healthier eating options, and the UKA, multi-function backpacking tool.
“It is a camp stool, it is a camp basket, it is a camp bath pack.” Notes Inventor Adam Babuka of the University of Portland. “It is a gravity water filtration device.”
Other inventions included a computerized rock climbing trainer, ways to extend food storage, and an automotive fuel conversion kit.
“This is significant because it’s a low cost way to get green energy into people’s cars.” Says Inventor Blake Turner of Rogue Community College. “Anybody with a gas powered car can buy our low cost kit, and convert their car to burn hydrogen.”
Hallie Neupert of Oregon Tech is also helping to organize the event. “Such a wide variety of different prototypes, addressing a wide variety of needs – everything from renewable energy, to wellness.”
Even the inventors were impressed with the quality of the competition.
“We’ve got some incredible talent, we’ve got some incredible inventions.” Observed Adam Babuka, adding: “I’m just incredibly happy to be here.”
You can find out more about the competition, and meet the inventors here: www.inventoregon.org
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.