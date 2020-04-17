Home
Oregon Tech loaning ventilators, student therapists to Asante, Sky Lakes

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Oregon Tech is donating equipment to help local hospitals breathe easier, if the number of Coronavirus patients continue to rise.

Officials from Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center picked up 8 ventilators from Oregon Tech Friday afternoon.

Students in the respiratory care program will also be allowed to perform externships at the hospital if needed.

“We were able to work out waiver forms for the students to get involved.”  Explains Respiratory Care Department Chair Jeff Pardy.  “And every one of our students are involved – they want to be involved.”

Oregon Tech Clinical Director Michael Gilinsky adds the ventilators are state-of-the-art.  “We are the only bachelor degree program in the Pacific Northwest that actually offers this level of equipment.”

Oregon Tech is also making the ventilators available to Sky Lakes Medical Center if needed.

