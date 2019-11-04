Oregon Tech to offer doctorate degree

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Oregon Tech announced Monday they’ll soon be offering their first doctorate degree program in physical therapy.
“We will admit students effective September 2021.” Notes Oregon Tech President Dr. Nagi Naganathan. “We are pleased to have the approval from the Higher Education Coordinating Commission.”
Sky Lakes Medical Center is investing $200,000 to help launch the program.
“It’s a bit of an economic development strategy.” Explains Sky Lakes President and CEO Paul Stewart. “All boats rise when we work together to collaborate to build new programs – it enhances the entire community.”
Naganathan adds the program has been under development for the past several years. “It is not only an Oregon Tech doctorate program, it is a powerful partnership between Oregon Tech, Sky Lakes, and Oregon Health and Science University.”
Stewart believes that mix of education and health with also benefit the region. “We’ve learned that if we can expose students to what is’s like to train and then practice in a rural setting, they’re more likely to choose to go practice in a rural setting.”
There are currently only 2 physical therapy doctorate programs in Oregon, both are offered at private institutions in the Portland area.
