Oregon Tech tuition going up

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Students at Oregon Tech are likely to see a tuition increase this fall.
Tuition at Oregon Tech is going up 8% for undergraduates, and 6% for graduate students.
Vice-President for Finance and Administration Brian Fox explains an executive committee of the Board of Trustees approved the hike Thursday. “Nobody is excited to see significant tuition increases, but we’re seeing some large increases in mandated costs coming from the state, and we’re anticipating flat funding.”
Student Veronica Norris hopes she’ll be able to see where that money is going. “Whether it be in new facilities, or just trying to make the school a little bit more updated.”
“We’ll be investing in additional remissions and scholarships.” Notes Fox. “Focused at low-income students, focused at those folks who are getting close to graduating, but running out of financial aid.”
While the students we talked to aren’t happy about the proposed hike, they still believe they’re getting a lot of bang for their buck.
“Any other school’s going to cost me more than what I’m doing here right now.” Says student Dylan Claybaugh. “And I do realize that O.I.T.’s education is top notch, and I’m going to get my money’s worth for it.”
Veronica Norris agrees. “A lot of these degrees are really tangible, and we have a really high job output – so it’s definitely still worth it to go to school here.”
The Oregon Tech Board of Trustees will vote on the committee’s recommendation May 8th.
The tuition increase would then go to the state for approval.