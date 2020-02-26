Home
Overflow crowd prompts continuance of planning hearing on wastewater use

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A proposal to use treated wastewater for agricultural use in Klamath Falls drew such a large crowd Tuesday night, the meeting had to be postponed until a larger venue can be used.

The crowd at the Klamath County Planning Commission meeting filled the room, and overflowed into the hallway.

The large number of people wanting to testify prompted the board to continue the meeting to a later date.

“Our meeting space was not large enough to hear them.”  Explains acting Commission Chair Brian Fox.  “So what we’ve done is continued the meeting until April 1st, at 6:pm at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.”

The South Suburban Sanitary District wants to use treated wastewater on ‘fodder’ crops for feeding livestock.

Opponents are concerned about the environmental impacts, odors, and property values.

