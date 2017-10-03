Parkerson gets an additional 30 years

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A man serving time for shooting a Klamath County Sheriff’s deputy was sentenced Monday afternoon to an additional 30 years in prison.
33 year old William ‘Jack’ Parkerson won’t be eligible for release until the year 2058.
Parkerson was sentenced in November of 2016 to 30 years for the shooting of Deputy Jason Weber.
Parkerson was later found ‘guilty’ of an unrelated assault for slashing the face of Jon Wilkenson.
A Klamath County Judge ruled last week that Parkerson met dangerous offender status, and could be sentenced beyond Measure 11 guidelines.
