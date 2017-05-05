Parkerson ‘guilty’ of assault, sentencing to be scheduled

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A jury found a Klamath Falls man ‘guilty’ Wednesday on a charge of first-degree assault.
After about an hour of deliberation, a jury ruled that William ‘Jack’ Parkerson slashed the face of Jon Wilkenson in August of 2014.
A sentencing date will be set on Monday.
Oregon Senior Assistant Attorney General Victoria Roe says the state will be requesting a sentence greater than the 7 years required by measure 11. “There are enhancements that are filed in this case, and that is in the court file – and the state will be requesting the maximum sentence. So that will be determined at the sentencing hearing.”
Parkerson is already serving a 30 year prison sentence for shooting and wounding Klamath County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Weber.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.
Leave a Comment: