Pedestrian critically injured after being hit by car in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A pedestrian was critically injured after being hit by a car Thursday night in Klamath Falls.

The accident happened shortly before 7 near the intersection of Sixth Street and Summers Lane.

State Police have identified the pedestrian as 30 year old Gregory Hoehn of Klamath Falls.

Hoehn was taken to Sky Lakes Medical Center, and later flown to St. Charles hospital in Bend.

No citations have been issued in connection with the crash.

