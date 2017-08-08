PenAir flies away from Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Monday marks the final day of passenger air service to Klamath Falls through PenAir.
After less than one year of service to Klamath Falls, PenAir is flying away.
Crater Lake / Klamath Regional Airport Director John Barsalou got the news Friday. “I was obviously disappointed, disheartened – I just couldn’t believe it.”
Airport Business Director Linda Tepper revealed the reason behind the termination. “We did get notice that PenAir has filed for bankruptcy as of August 6th.”
The shutdown will force layoffs for about 16 PenAir and T.S.A. employees.
“My understanding is the equipment will remain until we can sort out what other options we have.” Notes Barsalou. “I don’t know how long that will be.”
It’s likely the ‘ripple effect’ could jeopardize other jobs in the region as well.
The airport and city will be exploring all options for regaining service.
“It’s difficult.” Says Tepper. “There aren’t a lot of options out there, but we will certainly be looking at everything that is possible.”
Tepper adds the shutdown causes extra problems for those who have already purchased tickets. “The best advice I can give you is to go back to the agency that you purchased the ticket from.”
But for now, customers won’t be flying out of the Crater Lake / Klamath Regional Airport.
PenAir will be terminating all flights out of Portland and Denver, with the exception of flights between Portland and Crescent City, California.
That flight is subsidized by the federal government.