Port of Coos Bay announces first woman CEO

COOS BAY, Ore.- Lanelle Comstock is now the permanent CEO of the Port of Coos Bay and is the first woman to hold the role in the port’s 100-year history.

She is one of three women moved into leadership roles at the Port of Coos Bay. Comstock has held a variety of roles at the port for 12 years and has been at the helm as interim CEO since June.

Officials with the port says she led them through a critical time period for advancing the container terminal project. The goal of this project is to provide additional accessibility for the port’s imports and exports as well as to generate the rural Oregon economy.

