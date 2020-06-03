Ragland to offer youth theater workshops

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls is preparing to offer a variety of youth workshops starting in July.
Subjects such as dance, clowning, Shakespeare, and theater tech will be offered.
The workshops will be geared to three different age groups.
“We thrive to have kids here in the theater.” Notes Samantha Burris, Education Director. “It’s been so quiet around here. And I’m so excited to get the change for kids to come, and have some fun in a safe environment.”
There will be a healthy focus on physical distancing, scheduled hand washing, and temperature checks.
The cost is $115 per workshop.
You’ll find more information here: rrtheater.org
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.