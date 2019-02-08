Home
Recreational marijuana sales now underway in Chiloquin

Chiloquin, Ore. – The first recreational marijuana dispensary in Klamath County is now open in Chiloquin.

The ‘Green Knottz’ marijuana dispensary is located on Main Street next to the Chiloquin City Hall.

It’s the first recreational dispensary in Klamath County, and the first on Highway 97 to those coming in from California.

Dan Plauche is the regional manager for Green Knottz, which also has stores in Madras and La Pine.  “The fact that they didn’t have any dispensaries south of La Pine to the border of California is pretty insane.”

Chiloquin Mayor Mark Cobb is a proponent of cannabis.  “The dispensary is going to bring jobs into the community, it’s going to bring revenue into the community, it’s going to bring people into the community.”

Mayor Cobb says in addition to a 17% state tax, a 3% tax on marijuana sales will go to the city of Chiloquin.  “We’re dedicating that money to safety and law enforcement for the city of Chiloquin, so that’s a good thing.”

But, not everyone is in favor of cannabis – and dispensary employees say they know they’ll be watched closely.

“We’ll be making sure to check I.D.”  Notes Plauche.  “Making sure that none of this product is getting to minors.”

The dispensary could cut into Jackson County sales, as recreational customers will no longer have to travel over the Cascades to Medford, or north to Deschutes county.

 

