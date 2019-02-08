Recreational marijuana sales now underway in Chiloquin

Chiloquin, Ore. – The first recreational marijuana dispensary in Klamath County is now open in Chiloquin.
The ‘Green Knottz’ marijuana dispensary is located on Main Street next to the Chiloquin City Hall.
It’s the first recreational dispensary in Klamath County, and the first on Highway 97 to those coming in from California.
Dan Plauche is the regional manager for Green Knottz, which also has stores in Madras and La Pine. “The fact that they didn’t have any dispensaries south of La Pine to the border of California is pretty insane.”
Chiloquin Mayor Mark Cobb is a proponent of cannabis. “The dispensary is going to bring jobs into the community, it’s going to bring revenue into the community, it’s going to bring people into the community.”
Mayor Cobb says in addition to a 17% state tax, a 3% tax on marijuana sales will go to the city of Chiloquin. “We’re dedicating that money to safety and law enforcement for the city of Chiloquin, so that’s a good thing.”
But, not everyone is in favor of cannabis – and dispensary employees say they know they’ll be watched closely.
“We’ll be making sure to check I.D.” Notes Plauche. “Making sure that none of this product is getting to minors.”
The dispensary could cut into Jackson County sales, as recreational customers will no longer have to travel over the Cascades to Medford, or north to Deschutes county.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.