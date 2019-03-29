Home
Recreational marijuana sales now underway in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The ‘Better Way’ dispensary is the first in Klamath Falls to offer recreational marijuana sales.

“Our official opening is April 1st.”  Explains dispensary owner, Edward Medina Jr.  “That’s when we plan to have everything in place.”

Medina got a city business license for medical marijuana sales almost five years ago.

“Over time, the medical program has essentially dissolved,”  Medina notes.  “The availability of products has become next to nothing.  And so without products, a store can’t stay open.”

Medina says making the shift from the Oregon Health Authority to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission hasn’t been easy.  “We basically have to relearn everything over again.  It is a transition period, we are definitely making some changes.”

Klamath Falls voters chose to overturn a ban on recreational sales last November.

And for now, Medina has the only shop in town – though he adds, “I expect that to change pretty rapidly.”

While Medina’s shop is the first to allow recreational cannabis sales in Klamath Falls, it’s not the first in Klamath County.

A recreational dispensary opened in Chiloquin in February.

