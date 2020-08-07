Klamath Falls, Ore. – A new non-profit in Klamath Falls aims to help people transition from being homeless, incarcerated, or drug and alcohol dependent.
A former church on Onyx Avenue serves as home to ‘Red is the Road to Wellness’.
William Barnes serves as Director.
“This is not a residential facility.” Notes Barnes. “This is simply a place where people can come to for support.”
Target clients include people transitioning from jail or probation, or treatment for substance abuse.
“They’ve graduated treatment, and are focused on transitioning into a better life.” Barnes explains.
Barnes says the recovery element will focus on the root causes of drug and alcohol abuse. “Substance abuse is connected to self-esteem issues,and people’s perceptions of themselves.”
Barnes believes that same approach can also help others going through tough times. “To see themselves as worth being valued and respected, and also be able to see others in our community the same way.”
The non-profit opened in June.
While it’s a difficult time to start a new business, Barnes believes the timing is just right. “This was like the perfect time to do it, because I think that we can have the most effect on our community right now.”
‘Red is the Road to Wellness’ at 3206 Onyx Avenue will host an open house Friday, August 14th at 11:am.
You can find out more here: rrwlife.com
