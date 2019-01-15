Rep. Walden votes to remove King from all committees

WASHINGTON, D.C.–The House Minority Leader said the GOP voted unanimously Monday night to remove Representative Steve King of Iowa from all committees for his recent comments about white nationalism.
King blasted the move saying his remarks had been taken out of context. He posted on Facebook explaining what he meant during the New York Times interview that started this controversy.
In part, he said that during the interview they were discussing the changing use of language in political debates and how the Left has made certain phrases bad words. To view the whole statement click here.
Representative Greg Walden was one of the people that decided to remove King. He said in an official statement that, “Racism, bigotry, and prejudice have no place in America, where we hold true that all men and women are created equal. The comments of Steve King are reprehensible and unbecoming of any person, much less an elected representative. That’s why I voted alongside my colleagues on the Republican Steering Committee to remove Mr. King from his committee assignments tonight. I join all Americans in condemning his comments and am proud of the action taken to make it clear that we will not tolerate this blatant disregard for common decency.”
The unanimous vote means that King won’t be able to serve on the Judiciary, Agriculture, and Small Business committees.