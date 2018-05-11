Report: Some Washington teens think marijuana makes them better drivers

SEATTLE, Wash. – A new poll conducted in Washington State suggests there are still a lot of people who don’t believe marijuana impairs their driving ability.
According to KCPQ, a 2018 report by the Washington Traffic Safety Commission indicates that among drivers who have used marijuana in the past year, one third of them believe they’re not affected by the drug two hours after they last used it.
As far as the youngest drivers on the road—those between 15 and 20-years-old—over half believe pot doesn’t impair their ability. In fact, they think it helps make them be better drivers.
KCPQ cites a recent Washington State Healthy Youth Survey that states one in eight 12th graders reported driving three hours after using marijuana.
Read more: https://bit.ly/2rAd2sI