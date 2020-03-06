Home
Ridenour pleads ‘no contest’ to criminally negligent homicide charges

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Malin woman is headed to prison for 16 months in connection with a fatal crash.

30 year old Chelsea Ridenour pleaded ‘no contest’ Friday morning to a charge of criminally negligent homicide.

59 year old Frederic Rouviere was killed in a crash that happened in March of 2019 on Highway 140 at Bliss Road east of Klamath Falls.

Police say Ridenour was driving without a license, uninsured, and speeding when she went through a stop sign and crashed into Rouviere’s Ford Explorer.

Rouviere’s wife was seriously injured in the crash.

Ridenour’s legs were broken, and her 3 year old son was also hospitalized.

Ridenour was given credit for time served, she must also submit to 3 years post-prison supervision.

