Ross Ragland Theater at 30 years

Klamath Falls, Ore. – (‘Esquire’ photo courtesy Dan Haneckow) – The Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls is celebrating a 30th birthday this year.

The Esquire movie theater opened in the 1940’s.

It wasn’t until the late 1980’s that it was converted for use as a performing arts theater.

The Ross Ragland Theater opened in 1989 with a community performance of ‘The Music Man’.

“I particularly remember the costumes and the lights, and the sound.”  Recalls Ragland Director of Development and Marketing Terra Russo.  “Being young, and seeing something on stage like that for the first time, it was really, it was big.”

A cultural center was opened next door in June of 1999, providing much needed dressing room and office space.

Many top acts have performed on the Ragland stage including country music star Garth Brooks, and rock singer Pat Benatar.

“We’ve also provided a solid youth education program with our theater camps.”  Adds Russo.  “Which really benefited me as a child.”

It’s estimated that about 100,000 people attend a Ragland event each year.

The Ross Ragland Theater will be unveiling their 30th performing arts season lineup sometime in July.

You’ll find more information at their website:  www.rrtheater.org

