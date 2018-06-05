Ross Ragland Theater Digital Xperience

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The Ross Ragland Theater unveils new technology that will expand their performance schedule, and transport an audience anywhere on the globe.
The new screen for the ‘Digital Xperience’ is more than 30 feet wide, and 25 feet tall.
“It’s going to expand everything we can do here at the theater.” Says RRT Executive Director Mark McCrary. “For the community, and hopefully, kind of a regional base, too.”
McCrary adds that the system will allow for live streaming of programs, concerts, and events from around the world. “We’ve got sports things coming up, opera, ballet, Shakespeare – so we actually can expand on what we already do without having to try and figure out how to bring it live.”
Ragland Technical Director Steve Ayola has been working to bring the new system online. “I just like the idea of us being able to expand what we have to offer the community in the way of entertainment.”
The digital projection system cost over $100,000 and was purchased through a mix of grant funding and donations.
“We’ll be able to keep ticket prices very low – very, very inexpensive.” Adds McCrary. “We’re talking an average ticket price of 10 to 12 dollars.”
The digital performance program at the Ragland will begin in July.
The Ross Ragland Theater will give a sneak peek of the new system at the ‘Taste of Klamath’ coming up on June 16th.
And yes, the Ragland will continue to offer traditional, live performances on stage.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.