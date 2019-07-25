Home
Ross Ragland Theater unveils performance schedule

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tickets are now on sale for the 30th anniversary season of the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls.

The Ragland season was unveiled Wednesday night following a sneak preview of the upcoming community production of ‘The Addams Family’.

The season opens with a major country star.

“We are so excited to present Mark Chesnutt as our big country act this year.”  Notes the Ragland’s Terra Russo.  “It’s our 30th anniversary, we’re very excited to have him here in town.”

The upcoming season promises a mix of old and new, including:

Petty Fever – Tom Petty Tribute

Rocky Horror Picture Show

Mile Twelve – Bluegrass

The Nutcracker – Eugene Ballet

Klamath Chorale – Christmas Around the World

The Coats – Holiday Show

Karaoke Sing Off – Benefit Fundraiser

Timberland Express – Big Band

Queen Nation – Queen Tribute

Golden Dragon Acrobats

18th Annual Red Tie Romp

Carlene Carter

Rambling House – St. Patrick’s Day

Arcis Saxophone Quartet

Young Musicians of Excellence

Space Oddity – David Bowie Tribute

Dancing with your Klamath Stars

Sarah Hagen – Pianist

U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West

Beauty and the Beast, Jr.

My Fair Lady – Community Production

Plus, there’s more on the ‘Second Stage’ series, and The Ragland Digital Experience Bigscreen

As Russo sums up the season:  ‘We’re awesome’.

You’ll find a season lineup and ticket information here:  rrtheater.org

