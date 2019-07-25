Ross Ragland Theater unveils performance schedule

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Tickets are now on sale for the 30th anniversary season of the Ross Ragland Theater in Klamath Falls.
The Ragland season was unveiled Wednesday night following a sneak preview of the upcoming community production of ‘The Addams Family’.
The season opens with a major country star.
“We are so excited to present Mark Chesnutt as our big country act this year.” Notes the Ragland’s Terra Russo. “It’s our 30th anniversary, we’re very excited to have him here in town.”
The upcoming season promises a mix of old and new, including:
Petty Fever – Tom Petty Tribute
Rocky Horror Picture Show
Mile Twelve – Bluegrass
The Nutcracker – Eugene Ballet
Klamath Chorale – Christmas Around the World
The Coats – Holiday Show
Karaoke Sing Off – Benefit Fundraiser
Timberland Express – Big Band
Queen Nation – Queen Tribute
Golden Dragon Acrobats
18th Annual Red Tie Romp
Carlene Carter
Rambling House – St. Patrick’s Day
Arcis Saxophone Quartet
Young Musicians of Excellence
Space Oddity – David Bowie Tribute
Dancing with your Klamath Stars
Sarah Hagen – Pianist
U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West
Beauty and the Beast, Jr.
My Fair Lady – Community Production
Plus, there’s more on the ‘Second Stage’ series, and The Ragland Digital Experience Bigscreen
As Russo sums up the season: ‘We’re awesome’.
You’ll find a season lineup and ticket information here: rrtheater.org
