Roundabout proposed for intersection near Oregon Tech, Sky Lakes Medical Center

Klamath Falls, Ore. – The City of Klamath Falls is looking at ways to cope with added traffic from expansion at Sky Lakes Medical Center, and Oregon Tech.
The traffic plans include construction of a roundabout.
Klamath Falls Public Works Director Mark Willrett says changes are in the future for the intersection of Campus Drive and Daggett Avenue. “Due to some of the traffic impacts up there from the college growing, new facilities at Sky Lakes, doctor’s offices, and of course the new medical facility that they have up there – we need to do something with traffic at that intersection.”
The city is considering putting a roundabout there.
“They tend to be safer.” Summarizes Willrett. “Also move more traffic, about 30% more traffic through that intersection than a signal can.”
Project costs are estimated at about $2,400,000.
“We have the majority of the funding secured.” Notes Willrett. “We have an agreement with ODOT, and a memorandum of understanding to take to city council for approval.”
Council approval would clear the way for hiring a consultant, and project design.
Willrett says there’s no definite construction timeline. “Possibly construction late next year, but probably into the ’21, ’22 season.”
The Klamath County Commissioners were briefed on the roundabout proposal Tuesday afternoon.
