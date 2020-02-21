School of Rock in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A real-life ‘School of Rock’ exists in Klamath Falls, and the students learn much more than music.
Troy Santillie teaches the ‘Rock Band’ class at EagleRidge High School.
“It’s a really rare program.” Notes Santillie. “Not many schools have anything that we do like this here.”
Zara St. Clair is one of the vocalists in the class band ‘Reputation for Disaster’. “I had a ukulele class before this, and you had to sing in it – and Santillie gave me the opportunity to join.”
While the class is loud, and a lot of fun, students also learn about responsibility, and teamwork.
“Chemistry.” Sums up Aiden Rodriguez, student and bass player. “Chemistry between a drummer, a bass guitarist, and a lead guitarist has to be pretty in sync in order to work properly with the band.”
“When you’re in a band, you have to get along.” Santillie adds. “You have to play together – you have to work together as one group.”
The class also helps to boost self-confidence and motivation.
“You have to push yourself.” St. Clair points out. “So you have to motivate yourself to do your music and get along.”
But, one of the biggest lessons may simply be learning to enjoy the music.
“When you get to do music every day of your life, you’re never working.” Smiles Santillie.
The bands are available to perform at community events.
You’ll find a link to more information at: eagleridgehigh.com
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.