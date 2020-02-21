School of Rock in Klamath Falls

Home
Klamath Falls, Ore. – A real-life ‘School of Rock’ exists in Klamath Falls, and the students learn much more than music.

Troy Santillie teaches the ‘Rock Band’ class at EagleRidge High School.

“It’s a really rare program.”  Notes Santillie.  “Not many schools have anything that we do like this here.”

Zara St. Clair is one of the vocalists in the class band ‘Reputation for Disaster’.  “I had a ukulele class before this, and you had to sing in it – and Santillie gave me the opportunity to join.”

While the class is loud, and a lot of fun, students also learn about responsibility, and teamwork.

“Chemistry.”  Sums up Aiden Rodriguez, student and bass player.  “Chemistry between a drummer, a bass guitarist, and a lead guitarist has to be pretty in sync in order to work properly with the band.”

“When you’re in a band, you have to get along.”  Santillie adds.  “You have to play together – you have to work together as one group.”

The class also helps to boost self-confidence and motivation.

“You have to push yourself.”  St. Clair points out.  “So you have to motivate yourself to do your music and get along.”

But, one of the biggest lessons may simply be learning to enjoy the music.

“When you get to do music every day of your life, you’re never working.”  Smiles Santillie.

The bands are available to perform at community events.

You’ll find a link to more information at:  eagleridgehigh.com

