School Spirit Parade in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Students and staff at a Klamath Falls school held a School Spirit Parade late Tuesday afternoon.
Notice of the parade was sent out on Roosevelt Elementary School’s Facebook page, and parents and students responded.
“It really makes my heart fuzzy” Teacher Sara Lautenschlager says. “We’ve all been missing these kids so much the last couple weeks – and the families, we have a lot of great parents.”
Teachers and staff lined Pacific Terrace to say ‘Hi’ to the students.
Student Katie Thomas says she misses her friends and her teachers the most.
“I think my favorite class is library.” Says student Oliver Coslet. “Because I love books and stuff.”
Jim Hamilton and his wife enjoyed the parade from their front yard. “I think it’s fantastic.”
While schools are closed, classes are still taking place online.
“It’s a bit of a challenge, but things are going pretty good.” Summarized Mr. Knodel, a teacher at Roosevelt. “The kids seem to be adapting to it, we seem to be moving through and figuring the distance learning piece of it, so we’re going to make it through together – and we’ll be strong and make it.”
The school parades have become popular across the nation as a safe way for students and teachers to keep school spirit alive.
