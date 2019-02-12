Home
Search and Rescue summit in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Sheriffs from ten counties met Tuesday in Klamath Falls to discuss Search and Rescue cooperation.

The ‘California / Oregon Regional Search and Rescue, or ‘CORSAR’ group was formed in 2006.

The group met Tuesday to discuss agreements that haven’t been updated in 12 years.

“None of our counties alone can do it all, so we rely on each other.”  Explains Klamath County Sheriff Chris Kaber.  “We have equipment that other counties don’t have, other counties may have volunteers that we don’t have – so we share resources, we share equipment.”

CORSAR is composed of agencies from Jackson, Josephine, Douglas, Coos, Curry, Klamath, Lake, Modoc, Siskiyou, and Del Norte counties.

