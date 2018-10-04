Seasonal deer migration poses highway hazard

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Fall deer migration is underway, and the number of deer-related crashes in Klamath County rises dramatically.
Mark McDougal serves as a Senior Trooper with the Oregon State Police. “We see multitudes of deer strikes – upwards of 8 a day.”
While deer can appear anytime and anywhere, McDougal notes some areas are more prone to deer crossings. “Highway 97 north up towards Chemult, and in the Spring Creek area, and Sand Creek area – or even on Highway 66 out towards Keno.”
Dawn and dusk are the most dangerous times for deer, and drivers.
“That’s when the animals are moving around the most.” Explains Trooper McDougal. “And that’s when our vision is impaired the most.”
McDougal adds that hitting the deer may be safer than swerving. “What is more concerning is the tree on the side of the road, or the log truck in the oncoming lane.”
If you do hit a deer, McDougal recommends you pull off to the side of the road. “If it’s minor damage, then feel free to contact the Oregon State Police dispatch center. They will give you a case number that you can then reference with your insurance company.”
Elk can pose an even bigger threat to drivers. “A full size elk can cause much more considerable damage and injury to an occupant.” Notes McDougal.
Trooper McDougal points out that for now, you can’t legally harvest meat from a road killed animal. “Until some new laws come into being, an operator who strikes a deer needs to leave that deer at the scene. There’s no harvesting yet allowed of road struck animals.”
Police say slowing down, and keeping an eye out for deer is the best way to prevent an accident.
The spring deer migration tends to happen in late April through May.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.