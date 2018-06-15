Second and fourth graders from Klamath and Lake counties help spread fire prevention message

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Second and fourth graders from Klamath And Lake counties are helping to prevent wildfires.
Trapper Cundall had one of the prize-winning entries in a fire prevention poster contest sponsored by the Oregon Department of Forestry.
“It says, ‘One little mistake turns in to one big fire.” Notes Cundall, explaining his poster. “A guy threw a cigarette out the window, and these guys are putting it out, and these guys are digging a trench so the fire can’t get any farther.”
Jack Johnston of Hosanna School also had a poster with a message: “Put out your fires before, because it might cause a bigger fire.”
Triad School’s Bree Drost used her artistic abilities. “I just like the feeling, of just the colors.”
427 posters were entered into this year’s contest.
The top prize posters will be made into place mats for use at local restaurants.
Organizers say over 17,000 students have taken part in the poster contest since it began 23 years ago.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.