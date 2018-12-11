Second graders in Klamath Falls get to ‘Meet the Bus’

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A new program is helping teach second graders in Klamath Falls about public transportation.
In addition to learning how to sing and read, kids in Ms. Meyer’s class at Pelican Elementary School are learning about city busses.
Beverly Leigh is the program coordinator. “We’re a pilot program for the state. ‘Meet the Bus’ was selected by ODOT’s transportation options grant program.”
As part of the program, kids got a ride on a Basin Transit Service bus.
Student Ella Wilson says she learned some of the basics. “Just to sit down, and backs against the seat.”
“Safety counts first.” Points out Leigh. “What we’re teaching them is there’s a difference between riding the school bus, and riding the city bus.”
Paula Quinn and bus driver Crystal Skinner answered answered questions, and each kid got a coloring book explaining how to make change for bus fare, and more.
It was the first time on a city bus for many of the students.
“It was fun.” Says Wilson.
Students also received a bus pass valued at $15, good for 10 trips on a BTS bus.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.