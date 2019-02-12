Home
Sex offender release notification in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A level ‘3’, or high-risk sex offender, is scheduled for release back to Klamath Falls Wednesday.

David Lindgren pleaded ‘guilty’ to a charge of sexual abuse in 2013, and has completed a 75 month prison sentence.

The victim in the case was an adult woman.

“He’s completed his sentence at the Department of Corrections.”  Notes Aaron Hartman, Director of Klamath County Community Corrections.  “Now he’s on post-prison supervision, and he’ll be on that until 2022.”

Lindgren will be living at a home on Vine Avenue near Owens Street in the Mills Addition of Klamath Falls.

“He’s in a transitional home that’s supervised 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.”  Hartman stated.  “He’ll also be wearing an ankle monitor for a time period.”

A community notification meeting was held Monday evening.

Anyone with concerns or questions can contact Klamath County Community Corrections.

Oregon state law requires offenders to be released back into the counties in which they were convicted.

