Sex offender release notification in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A level ‘3’, or high-risk sex offender, is scheduled for release back to Klamath Falls Wednesday.
David Lindgren pleaded ‘guilty’ to a charge of sexual abuse in 2013, and has completed a 75 month prison sentence.
The victim in the case was an adult woman.
“He’s completed his sentence at the Department of Corrections.” Notes Aaron Hartman, Director of Klamath County Community Corrections. “Now he’s on post-prison supervision, and he’ll be on that until 2022.”
Lindgren will be living at a home on Vine Avenue near Owens Street in the Mills Addition of Klamath Falls.
“He’s in a transitional home that’s supervised 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.” Hartman stated. “He’ll also be wearing an ankle monitor for a time period.”
A community notification meeting was held Monday evening.
Anyone with concerns or questions can contact Klamath County Community Corrections.
Oregon state law requires offenders to be released back into the counties in which they were convicted.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.