Sex offender watch in Siskiyou County may be changing

Yreka, Ca.- Right now, Siskiyou County lets you check for sex offenders near your home. Soon that service may be cut.
The Siskiyou County Offender Watch is a service that the Sheriff’s Office has offered for more than three years.
While the California statewide listings are posted online here via Megan’s law, Siskiou County created the Offender Watch portal so that people in Northern California would have a way to search within their area specifically.
Even though it has been a popular program the budget may not support it much longer.
“Right now we’re under a lot of fiscal constraints. So we’re reviewing every program that costs us money,” Sheriff Jon Lopey says.
Right now, there are 161 registered sex offenders in Siskiyou County.
The Sheriff’s Office plans to make a decision in about two weeks about whether or not to keep the Offender Watch portal. Regardless of where you check the Sheriff’s Office encourages you to be vigilant and do you research for registered sex offenders in your area.