Home
Sex offender watch in Siskiyou County may be changing

Sex offender watch in Siskiyou County may be changing

Regional , , ,

Yreka, Ca.- Right now, Siskiyou County lets you check for sex offenders near your home. Soon that service may be cut.

The Siskiyou County Offender Watch is a service that the Sheriff’s Office has offered for more than three years.

While the California statewide listings are posted online here via Megan’s law,  Siskiou County created the Offender Watch portal so that people in Northern California would have a way to search within their area specifically.

Even though it has been a popular program the budget may not support it much longer.

“Right now we’re under a lot of fiscal constraints. So we’re reviewing every program that costs us money,” Sheriff Jon Lopey says.

Right now, there are 161 registered sex offenders in Siskiyou County.

The Sheriff’s Office plans to make a decision in about two weeks about whether or not to keep the Offender Watch portal. Regardless of where you check the Sheriff’s Office encourages you to be vigilant and do you research for registered sex offenders in your area.

Emily Biehl

NBC5 News Reporter Emily Biehl graduated from Chapman University with a Bachelor’s degree in Television and Broadcast Journalism and a minor in Leadership Studies.

Emily interned at KNBC in Los Angeles and was a reporter and Executive Producer for Chapman News, Orange County’s only live newscast. She also recently produced a documentary about homelessness.

Emily loves baking, spending time with family and friends and telling people what animals they resemble!

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics