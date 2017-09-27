Home
Shelby lawyer quits

Shelby lawyer quits

Regional , , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man facing charges of attempted murder may soon be losing his seventh attorney.

Elric Shelby is accused of shooting Jason Mahoney in the legs at Klamath Falls apartment in June of 2015.

His lawyer Angela Lee of Bend wants to withdraw, claiming multiple instances of verbal abuse.

Lee testified Tuesday morning by phone.  “I feel extremely threatened by Mister Shelby’s behavior.”

“I did say some things that was uncharacteristic.”  Acknowledged Shelby.  “I disrespected her – I did not say everything that she just said on the record.”

However, Shelby objected to his lawyer’s motion to withdraw.  “It should be unacceptable in my eyes that she cannot be my attorney the day before a trial, in which the state has no witness.”

Attorney for the prosecution David Schutt noted that Shelby is accused of hitting Medford attorney Michael Bertholf in the face.  “Miss Angela Lee, according to PDK, his seventh attorney – and we’re not talking about the, let’s not leave the context out of this – he’s assaulted one of his attorneys.”

Judge Dan Bunch gave tentative approval to the defense attorney’s motion.  “I’m going to allow her to withdraw.”

Jury selection in Shelby’s trial had been scheduled to get underway Tuesday.

No new trial date has been set.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics