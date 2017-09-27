Shelby lawyer quits

Klamath Falls, Ore. – A Klamath Falls man facing charges of attempted murder may soon be losing his seventh attorney.
Elric Shelby is accused of shooting Jason Mahoney in the legs at Klamath Falls apartment in June of 2015.
His lawyer Angela Lee of Bend wants to withdraw, claiming multiple instances of verbal abuse.
Lee testified Tuesday morning by phone. “I feel extremely threatened by Mister Shelby’s behavior.”
“I did say some things that was uncharacteristic.” Acknowledged Shelby. “I disrespected her – I did not say everything that she just said on the record.”
However, Shelby objected to his lawyer’s motion to withdraw. “It should be unacceptable in my eyes that she cannot be my attorney the day before a trial, in which the state has no witness.”
Attorney for the prosecution David Schutt noted that Shelby is accused of hitting Medford attorney Michael Bertholf in the face. “Miss Angela Lee, according to PDK, his seventh attorney – and we’re not talking about the, let’s not leave the context out of this – he’s assaulted one of his attorneys.”
Judge Dan Bunch gave tentative approval to the defense attorney’s motion. “I’m going to allow her to withdraw.”
Jury selection in Shelby’s trial had been scheduled to get underway Tuesday.
No new trial date has been set.