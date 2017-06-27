Home
Shooting victim speaks, as police hunt for suspect

Shooting victim speaks, as police hunt for suspect

Regional , , , , ,

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Floyd McCoy was shot in the leg last Wednesday night at his home near Chiloquin.

“It didn’t feel good – I’ll tell you that.”  Says McCoy.

He says it all started when a young woman ran into his home to use the phone.  “Charged in that door, she said, ‘let me use the phone – he’s going to kill me.”

McCoy says Charlie Jackson came onto his property looking for the girl, who had already left.

McCoy says Jackson was upset, and fired a handgun at him…but missed.  “And so, he ended up, ‘Get her right now – I’m going to kill you right now.’ – And so, he pointed his gun at me, and he shot again.”

The second shot also missed.

But McCoy says his luck changed when they went outside.

“He pointed the gun at me, and shot.”  Recalls McCoy.  “Well, that time he didn’t miss.”

He was hit in the thigh.

Despite heavy bleeding, McCoy tried to drive himself to the hospital.  “And I got outside the driveway there, and cops like you wouldn’t believe came charging down that road.”

Days later, Floyd McCoy is out of the hospital, and thankful to be alive.

Now he’s just hoping he’ll heal up quickly.

Some people have said that McCoy is a hero, as he may have taken a bullet for the girl.

“Well, that’s probably right.”  Smiled McCoy.

Police are still looking for 35 year old Charlie Jackson.

He’s described as a Native American male, standing 5-11, and weighing about 260 pounds.

When captured, Charles Jackson will likely face charges of attempted murder, and first-degree assault.

He’ll also face charges of sexually abusing the 17 year old victim that ran for help.

Lyle Ahrens

KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s.  He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful. 

He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand.  A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer.  In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.

“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain.  Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.

When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics