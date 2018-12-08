Shopping with cops in Klamath Falls

Klamath Falls, Ore. – Nearly 50 police officers responded to the Klamath Falls Walmart Friday night for ‘Shop with a Cop’.
Police raised about 12 thousand dollars to help nearly 60 kids Christmas shop for their families.
There was a lot on the kid’s shopping lists.
Harmony Delaney wanted LOL’s, and artist supplies.
“Mostly bike parts, make up for my sister.” Listed shopper Kaison Vinson, adding: “Clothes for my Dad, and puzzles for my Mom.”
“Coloring, and drawing.” Notes Stefanee Richardson.
The officers say they look forward to the event.
“You get to know the kids around your area.” Points out Klamath Falls Police Officer Tim Moran. “You get to go out and have fun.”
KFPD Officer Taylor Herbst agrees. “I get to not really think about anything that’s going on with me – It’s about them and their families, and what makes them happy makes me happy.”
The Klamath Falls Walmart donated about 3 thousand dollars to the event.
“It’s a wonderful feeling.” Says Store Manager Kelly Cooper. “Because I love to give back to the community that we live in, and these kids are so deserving.”
The shopping spree was followed by a gift wrapping and Christmas party at the Steen Sports Complex.
KOTI-TV NBC2 reporter Lyle Ahrens moved from Nebraska to Klamath Falls in the late 1970’s. He instantly fell in love with the mountains, the trees and the rivers, and never once regretted the move.Lyle’s job history is quite colorful.
He’s managed a pizza parlor; he’s been a bartender, and a “kiwifruit grader” at an organic orchard in New Zealand. A Klamath Falls radio station hired Lyle in the mid 90’s as a news writer and commercial producer. In 2004, Lyle joined the KOTI/KOBI news operation.Lyle notes with pride that he has a big responsibility presenting the Klamath Basin to a wide and varied audience.
“The on-going water crisis has underscored the fact that the people and the issues in the Klamath Basin are every bit as diverse as the terrain. Winning and keeping the trust of the viewers, as well as the newsmakers, is something I strive for with each story”.
When he’s not busy reporting the news, Lyle enjoys astronomy, playing guitar, fixing old radios and listening to anything by Sheryl Crow.