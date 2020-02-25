Sixth arrest made in connection with suspected ‘murder-by-hire’ in Klamath County

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – A sixth person has been arrested in connection with an alleged murder-by-hire in Klamath County.
41-year-old Jesse Griffith was arrested Saturday on charges including abuse of a corpse.
Investigators believe Griffith conspired with others to dispose of the body of Pedro Padilla.
Corey Agard is accused of murdering Padilla in late November.
Police say Tori Hill paid Agard $10,000 to kill Padilla.
Suspect Joshua Holloway faces murder charges for his alleged involvement.
Kim Oelke and Julie Davis are also charged with abuse of a corpse, and tampering with evidence.
